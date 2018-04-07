2 Fort Campbell soldiers killed during training

The names of the victims will not be released until 24 hours after their families are notified. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two Fort Campbell soldiers were killed during routine training on Friday evening.

Two soldiers from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) were killed in an AH-64E Apache helicopter crash in the local training area on Fort Campbell around 9:50 p.m., Fort Campbell officials said.

Fort Campbell Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene of the incident and recovery operations are ongoing.

"This is a day of sadness for Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne," Brig. Gen. Todd Royar, acting senior commander of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families during this difficult time."

The names of the victims will not be released until 24 hours after their families are notified.

