UPDATE: Army identifies 2 Fort Campbell soldiers killed during training

The names of the victims will not be released until 24 hours after their families are notified. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two Fort Campbell soldiers killed during routine training on Friday evening have been identified.

Two soldiers from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) were killed in an AH-64E Apache helicopter crash in the local training area on Fort Campbell around 9:50 p.m., Fort Campbell officials said.

A follow up release from the 101st Airborne Division identified the deceased as Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ryan Connolly and Warrant Officer James Casadona.

Fort Campbell Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene of the incident and recovery operations are ongoing.

CWO3 Connolly, 37, joined the Army in 2001. He was a highly decorated instructor pilot. Recognitions include three Army Commendation Medals, two Air Medals, Meritorious Unit Commendation and Afghanistan, Iraq and Global War on Terrorism medals.

WO Casadona, 28, joined the Army in 2012 and received National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and an Army Service Ribbon.

"This is a day of sadness for Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne," Brig. Gen. Todd Royar, acting senior commander of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families during this difficult time."

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shared their condolences on Twitter:

Heartbroken for the families of two soldiers who lost their lives in a helicopter crash at Fort Campbell. May we always remember that our soldiers put their lives on the line every day that they serve, and may we always be grateful for their sacrifice. — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) April 7, 2018

.@SenateMajLdr McConnell: “Terrible accident at @FortCampbell in #Kentucky last night. Prayers for the families of the two soldiers who died, and our gratitude to the first responders. My staff and I will continue to monitor the situation.” — Sen. McConnell Press (@McConnellPress) April 7, 2018

