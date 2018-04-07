Louisville cemetery to receive historical marker

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group of good Samaritans has taken it upon themselves to donate their time to help restore the final resting place for thousands of people.

On Sunday, April 8, Friends of Eastern Cemetery will host a historical marker dedication ceremony at noon at the cemetery located at 641 Baxter Avenue.

The marker will be placed in front of the cemetery and will be Kentucky Historical marker #2532. This marker will be one of more than 2,400 across the state that help tell Kentucky's story.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 2 Fort Campbell soldiers killed during training

+ Police: Woman walks 2 miles on broken leg after crash

+ Grayson County man injured during shootout with his uncle

One side of the historical marker will tell a brief history of the cemetery while other will highlight some of the people buried within. Organizers hope that the marker will increase awareness of Eastern Cemetery, which could lead to more participation from the community.

Eastern Cemetery has been a part of the Louisville Community since 1854. The cemetery was abandoned in the 1980s when proof of widespread grave abuse was discovered. For more than two decades, Eastern sat untouched and uncared for. Headstones crumbled as the grounds became overgrown and were used for illegal dumping and vandalism.

In November of last year, more than $20,000 worth of equipment was stolen; these are still in need of replacement, including a 12'-14' trailer.

As part of Mayor Greg Fischer's Give A Day Week of Service, Friends of Eastern Cemetery is inviting the public to help clean up the cemetery on April 15th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be another volunteer day on April 22nd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on Eastern Cemetery, click or tap here.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.