Racers face snowflakes at Papa John's 10 Miler

Runners in Saturday's Papa John's 10 Miler had to deal with the cold and snow in addition to the course. (Source: Mike Fussell/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Running 10 miles is tough. Add in some snow, and bundling up is a must.

"Well, I'm prepared for the worst," Olivia Lovan, a first-time ten miler from Jeffersonville, said. "I ran through the snow."

Race organizers said this is the first time they remember seeing runners at the Papa John's 10 Miler facing flakes.

"It doesn’t change a thing," Pru Radcliffe, Triple Crown manager, said. "We're just very thankful that, back in January, we chose these nice warm jackets because we were laughing saying we wouldn't need them."

But they did, and Radcliffe said she'll be content with just one more thing.

"Just give me some more handwarmers," Radcliffe joked.

As for those waiting to hit the course early Saturday morning, the snow wasn’t sticking to the roads, but it was on their minds. After a quick warmup, runners stepped across the Third Street starting line.

A focus on the frigid took a backseat to the excitement of the race. Participants cheered and said they felt ready to complete the run. And, just as ready to cheer them on was an army of supporters holding signs and lending some encouragement.

"You all look great," Joe Clore, who was at the race supporting his wife, said, cheering on others passing by.

"It's not too bad," he added. "The runners out here probably feel pretty good. They probably feel a lot better than we do standing here freezing our tails off."

But runners said it's all worth it. Sarah Pease crossed the finish line in just 56 minutes and 20 seconds. The snow didn’t stop her from winning the 2018 Louisville Triple Crown of Running, which also includes the Rodes City Run 10K and Anthem 5K Fitness Classic.

"You know I just tried to run the same as if it was sunny and 65,” Pease said. “It was fun out here. You don’t usually get snow in April. I had a good time.”

But, for many, the experience was about more than winning, and the cold seemed trivial.

"This is for my children," said Chad Johnson, a racer in the wheelchair division. “I race to show that daddy doesn’t quit, to show that daddy does things despite all challenges and never gives up.”

Saturday, it was clear, that’s what it took.

The overall winner of the race was Michael Eaton from Louisville. He finished in 48 minutes and three seconds. Johnson captured the the Triple Crown as well with a 59:21 race time.

