Pedestrian struck on Clark Memorial Bridge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews responded after a pedestrian was struck on the Clark Memorial Bridge on Saturday.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 2:19 p.m. of an accident involving a pedestrian and a white truck.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Once on scene, crews found one person injured.

The bridge was shut down for emergency crews for roughly one hour.

EMS is on scene. Any further information is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.