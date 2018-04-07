Chris Mack rounds out coaching staff

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Newly minted UofL head coach Chris Mack has his staff in place.

According to a release from the school, Mack is bringing on three experienced assistant coaches.

Mike Pegues and Luke Murray come to Louisville from Xavier with Coach Mack.

"Luke Murray is a superstar," said Mack."No detail goes unnoticed with Luke. Whether it’s working with our perimeter players, scouting, or recruiting, Luke excels. He’s one of the most organized, detailed and high-energy recruiters that I’ve ever been around. He carries the role of recruiting coordinator on the staff and allows us to leave no stone un-turned when searching for the next University of Louisville great."

Murray's three season at Xavier with Mack, he helped bring players into nationally-ranked recruiting classes.

Many UofL fans have noted, Murray's father is actor Bill Murray. He's been known to come to his son's teams' games.

Pegues spent six seasons under Mack at Xavier, including an Elite Eight run.

"Mike Pegues is one of the best post coaches in the country," Mack said. "He does a terrific job of teaching footwork, positioning and understanding of the game."

In the last season with Pegues, Murray and Mack, Xavier won its first ever Big East Conference championship.

Dino Gaudio joins Mack's staff after decades of college coaching, and years as an ESPN analyst.

Gaudio coached Wake Forest for three years and was an associate head coach for six. During his first three years with the Demon Deacons, Gaudio and Mack coached together.

