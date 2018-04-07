Amazon looking to fill 350 full-time jobs in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Amazon is growing in Jeffersonville and looking for 350 full-time workers.

The online giant needs to fill various positions in its fulfillment center, with several shifts to choose from.

New hires will help pick, pack and ship customer orders.

