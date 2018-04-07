Restaurant Inspection Scores: How clean is your favorite eatery? - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Red beans and rice (Source: John P. Wise/WAVE3.com) Red beans and rice (Source: John P. Wise/WAVE3.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The city of Louisville's website makes it easy for local foodies to find out how their favorite restaurants score on health inspections.

All you need to do is click here and then type in the name of the restaurant in the box.and hit SEARCH.

