Hepatitis A outbreak prompts discounted vaccines for some in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With a hepatitis A outbreak in Louisville, and the Kentucky Derby just around the corner, the health department is offering discount vaccines for food service and hospitality workers.

So far, 194 cases have been confirmed in Jefferson County since the outbreak began in November.

Hepatitis A is most commonly spread by an infected person preparing food or drinks. The best way to stop the spread of the disease, other than getting vaccinated, is to wash hands often with soap and warm water.

A vaccine normally costs $65, but that price has been reduced to $25.

Businesses are being encouraged to get their employees vaccinated. They can call the University of Louisville Global Health Center at (502) 852-1324 for more information.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.