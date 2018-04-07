Favorites Shine at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) The first Saturday in April at Keeneland will have a huge affect on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs.

The favorite in the Central Bank Ashland, Monomoy Girl made it look easy winning by 5 1/2 lengths giving Louisville native trainer, Brad Cox his first Grade One winner, and maybe the favorite for the Oaks. "The Kentucky Oaks, like I said, my home track my home base. The Oaks, The Derby, probably the two biggest races. They mean a lot to me. So hopefully today, she proved herself today she belongs. So, we're excited," said Cox.

Breeder's Cup Juvenile champ, Good Magic was looking for his first win of the year in the Bluegrass Stakes, and he got it. Giving trainer, Chad Brown another shot at the Run For the Roses. "I'm so proud of this horse. He ran maybe short fitness wise in his last race. He came back and redeemed himself today. He put himself right at the top of the class again", said Brown.

A great day of racing here in Lexington leads us to a probable favorite in the Oaks, Monomoy Girl, and Good Magic looks like he's back on track heading into the first Saturday in May.

Copyright 2018 WAVE News <http://www.wave3.com/>. All rights reserved.

