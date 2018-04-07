Favorites shine in final preps at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - The first Saturday in April at Keeneland could have a big impact on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs.

The favorite in the Central Bank Ashland Stakes, Monomoy Girl made it look easy, winning by 5 1/2 lengths to give trainer Brad Cox, a Louisville native, his first Grade I winner. The win was impressive enough to land Monomoy Girl among the early favorites for the May 4 Kentucky Oaks.

"The Kentucky Oaks, like I said, (it's) my home track, my home base," Cox said. "The Oaks, the Derby, probably the two biggest races. They mean a lot to me. So hopefully today, she proved herself today (that) she belongs. So, we're excited."

Breeders' Cup Juvenile champ Good Magic was looking for his first win of the year in the Bluegrass Stakes, and he got it. That gave trainer Chad Brown another shot at the Run For the Roses.

"I'm so proud of this horse," Brown said. "He ran maybe short fitness-wise in his last race. He came back and redeemed himself today. He put himself right at the top of the class again."

