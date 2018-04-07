Ferris wheel evacuated following 'glitch' in downtown Louisville

The SkyStar Observation Wheel is expected to open back up Sunday after a glitch forced the ride to close Saturday night. (Source: Instagram user pas812)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Weekend funseekers braved the cold Saturday night to take a look at the new Ferris wheel at Waterfront Park.

Some, unfortunately, got stuck on the SkyStar Observation Wheel.

A spokesman for SkyView Partners told WAVE 3 News at about that a sensor thought one of the doors was open, causing a computer glitch at about 9 p.m.

The spokesman said protocol calls for the ride to be evacuated. Once that happened, passengers were given refunds and the ride was shut down for the rest of the night.

Nobody was injured, and the ride is expected to open back up on Sunday.

The traveling Ferris wheel opened last week and will be open through Derby weekend before it leaves Louisville.

