Man allegedly chokes girlfriend, steals her car

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing a number of charges after police said he strangled his girlfriend and stole her car.

Police said on March 14, William Miller grabbed a woman's neck, strangling her and causing her to black one. The woman fled to a bathroom and was allegedly followed by Miller who punched a wall, broke down the door and threw her phone on the ground.

According to his arrest report, after grabbing her shorts, Miller pushed her to the ground and took her car keys. His girlfriend tried to stop Miller from driving off, police said, banging on the windshield.

The woman was taken to UofL Hospital with a sore jaw, head pain, cuts to her hand and a scratch to her chief.

Miller was charged with wanton endangerment, assault and criminal mischief after being arrested on Friday.

