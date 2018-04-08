Driver flees scene after running into Outer Loop business

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are searching for a driver involved in a wreck on the Outer Loop.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 1:10 p.m. of a vehicle hitting a structure at 7535 Outer Loop, this is a Sun Tan City store.

After the wreck, officials say the driver fled the scene.

Officers are now looking for that suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.

