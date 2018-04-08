LMPD: Woman sets fire to home with children inside

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman is facing charges after police say she set fire to her home with her children inside.

According to an arrest slip, Whitney Johnson is charged with Arson and Wanton Endangerment.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

These charges are the result of an incident in which police say Johnson set a fire in the kitchen of her single family home.

Her three children were allegedly upstairs in the house when she set the fire.

Authorities say Johnson's acts created a risk of death or serious physical injury to the children.

Johnson reportedly admitted setting the fire to police.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.