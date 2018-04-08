Man killed in officer-involved shooting in PRP

The scene in the 4600 block of Crawford Ave. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been killed in Pleasure Ridge Park in an officer-involved shooting, the LMPD said.

A call came in at 7:39 p.m. of a drunk and disorderly man in his forties in the 4600 block of Crawford Avenue, Police Chief Steve Conrad said during a press conference.

Police responded and a conflict ensured between the victim and officers. Officers fired shots during the incident. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative assignment.

The LMPD's Public Integrity Unit is investigating, Conrad said.

Chief Conrad said an extended press conference on the shooting will be held tomorrow afternoon.

