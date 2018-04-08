Man shot in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been shot in Pleasure Ridge Park, Metrosafe said.

A call came in at 7:39 p.m. of a shooting in the 4600 block of Crawford Avenue.

Metrosafe said first responders arrived to find one victim, a male, with a gunshot wound.

The victim was not transported to the hospital, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

