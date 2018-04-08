ICYMI: UofL welcomes new president, Ferris wheel evacuation, tragedy at Fort Campbell

IU senior Matt Diedrick is recovering and his family hopes he can still graduate on time. (Source: WTHR)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you're settling back in from spring break, here's what you may have missed last week:

+ The University of Louisville named its 18th president last week. Neeli Bendapudi is the school's first-ever female president. She comes to UofL from the University of Kansas.

+ The city's popular new downtown attraction got stuck and had to be evacuated. The SkyStar Observation Wheel stopped working properly Saturday night but re-opened Sunday. Nobody was injured.

+ If you thought the "Tide Pod Challenge" was stupid, wait until you read about the "Condom Snorting Challenge" that has been trending on the internet.

+ An IU student is recovering after he was drugged, attacked and left on the side of a Florida highway during his spring break vacation.

+ New data shows the average teachers' salaries for all 50 states. See how Kentucky and Indiana stack up.

+ As the Kentucky Derby draws near, the health department is offering discount Hepatitis A vaccines for food service and hospitality workers. Almost 200 cases have been reported in Jefferson County since the Hepatitis A outbreak began in November.

+ J.T.M. Provisions is recalling almost 14,000 pounds of fully cooked pulled barbequed beef products that may be contaminated with rubber. The products labeled "Bar-B-Q Sauce With Pulled Beef" were shipped to retail locations in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.

+ A Grayson County woman walked almost two miles from an accident scene Thursday night. It is believed that after crashing her vehicle, the driver walked away with a probable broken arm and leg. K105 reports that driver’s side door was pushed almost a foot into the passenger compartment.

+ A Louisville woman is mourning the loss of her dog after she says her 3-year-old boxer, got out after her backyard fence was taken down during work by Louisville's Metro Sewer Division (MSD). The dog was hit and killed by a car. She blames MSD for taking too long to put her fence back up.

+ More than 300 people have died in Indiana from the flu this winter in Indiana. This is triple what is normally seen during a flu season. There were three deaths of children 4 or younger.

+ The Army has identified the two Fort Campbell soldiers killed during helicopter training on Friday. Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shared their condolences on Twitter.

+ A Louisville woman is facing charges after police said she set fire to her home while her three children were inside. The mother reportedly admitted setting the fire to police.

+ Amazon is growing in Jeffersonville and looking for 350 full-time workers. A wide variety of shifts and positions are available.

