Warm hearts, wet noses: Norton's therapy dogs help kids

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Warm hearts and west noses - we’re talking about dogs. And they aren’t your ordinary dogs.

Norton Healthcare launches its new therapy dog program, 'Heel Dog, Heel', on Monday.

Two full-time therapy dogs, Holly and Rosa, will work with pediatric patients. The duo will be officially introduced during a special event at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Dogs have the ability to make people feel better and lift spirits by showing them unconditional love. So, it’s a no-brainer that trained canines are being used to help people who are going through a rough time.

The therapy dogs will provide kids with emotional comfort. They will also help with physical recovery by encouraging Norton's youngest patients to get out of bed and move, Norton Healthcare said.

Holly will work at Norton Children’s Hospital and Rosa will be stationed at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Plans are in the works to hire additional therapy dogs and expand services to adult patients.

