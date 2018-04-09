Copy-SUNRISE TO GO: Warm day ahead; Man shot, killed in Elizabethtown; Impound lot full

Watch Brian Goode, Lauren Jones, John Boel and Kayla VanMeter on WAVE 3 News Sunrise each weekday from 4:30 to 7 a.m. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today:

1. Warm day ahead: Today will not be as cold of a start to the day compared to Thursday. In fact, another decent spring day is ahead. Brian Goode has your full forecast.

2. Man shot, killed: A man died after he was shot in Elizabethtown.

3. Impound lot full: On the streets of Louisville it’s not uncommon to see a car that seems to be unwanted. Normally, officially abandoned cars would be taken to the impound lot, but right now LMPD said that lot is full.

4. Too wet to plant, too cold to seed: The spring of 2018 is the growing season that will not get going. Backyard gardeners and farmers alike are finding it too wet to put plants in the ground and too cold to plant seeds.

5. Derby hat trends: Wondering what will be in style for this year’s Kentucky Derby? Shannon Cogan spoke with the Derby’s featured milliner to find out.

