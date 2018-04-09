Seneca High School teachers head back to school, but not without protest

Larry Finch, 45, is accused of raping his girlfriend's 14-year-old daughter back in 2016.More >>
Larry Finch, 45, is accused of raping his girlfriend's 14-year-old daughter back in 2016.More >>
Will they or won't they? That was a hot topic among local social media users over the weekend, as JCPS teachers mulled heading back to work Monday following last week's spring break.More >>
Will they or won't they? That was a hot topic among local social media users over the weekend, as JCPS teachers mulled heading back to work Monday following last week's spring break.More >>
Horses are born all the time on Kentucky farms, but one due this month at Taylor Made in Nicholasville is going to be a little bit different.More >>
Horses are born all the time on Kentucky farms, but one due this month at Taylor Made in Nicholasville is going to be a little bit different.More >>
See who's been arrested this month in WAVE Country and read about the crimes they're accused of committing. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.More >>
See who's been arrested this month in WAVE Country and read about the crimes they're accused of committing. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.More >>
If you're settling back in from spring break, here's what you may have missed last week:More >>
If you're settling back in from spring break, here's what you may have missed last week:More >>