Seneca High School teachers head back to school, but not without protest

Seneca High School teachers showed up for work Monday, but chanted in protest on the way inside the building. (Source: Jobina Fortson/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Will they or won't they?

That was a hot topic among local social media users over the weekend, as JCPS teachers mulled heading back to work Monday following last week's spring break.

The previous Friday, JCPS canceled school because so many teachers called out sick to protest the pension bill. Educators from across the state rallied at the capitol, but with legislators not returning to session until Friday of this week, it wasn't clear if teachers would head back to Frankfort today or, in the case of Jefferson County teachers, head back to school to do their jobs.

Last week, the Kentucky Education Association urged teachers to return to their classrooms Monday. A Facebook group called KY 120 also issued the same guidance.

At Seneca High School, WAVE 3 News' Jobina Fortson captured video Monday morning of a couple dozen teachers doing a "walkin," where they showed up for work but marched and protested on their way inside the building. Take a look below:

