Seneca High School teachers use 'walk-in' to protest pension bill

Seneca High School teachers showed up for work Monday, but chanted in protest on the way inside the building. (Source: Jobina Fortson/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There was a lot of talk over the weekend about a teacher sick-out on Monday.

That didn’t happen, but educators at Seneca High School found their own way to protest the hotly-debated pension reform bill.

Dozens of teachers participated in a "walk-in" at the school Monday morning, armed with signs and shouting chants against Senate Bill 151.

Seneca teachers told WAVE 3 News they had a conference call with the Kentucky Education Association and the Jefferson County Teacher's Association on Sunday.

The union told teachers to go to school for their students, but remain united in their message to lawmakers.

"All the delegates met last week for KEA and decided that we needed to be in school this week," Daniel Wise, band director of Seneca High School said. "There was not going to be any work stop so we're out here showing we're united with our unions, with our delegates, and that we're united for our kids as well."

Teachers at Seneca High School said they're prepared for another sick-out or work-stop action if that's what it takes for a veto of the pension reform bill.

Legislators return to the final days of session on Friday in Frankfort.

On behalf of the 6,000 dedicated public school educators JCTA represents, we call on the members of the General Assembly to do the right thing for the children of our Commonwealth by overriding the Governor’s budget and revenue vetos. — Brent McKim (@BrentMcKim) April 9, 2018

