Man accused of raping 14-year-old girl

Will they or won't they? That was a hot topic among local social media users over the weekend, as JCPS teachers mulled heading back to work Monday following last week's spring break.More >>
Will they or won't they? That was a hot topic among local social media users over the weekend, as JCPS teachers mulled heading back to work Monday following last week's spring break.More >>
The top headline from Bevin came when he said he plans to veto the budget and tax reform bills that legislators passed last week.More >>
The top headline from Bevin came when he said he plans to veto the budget and tax reform bills that legislators passed last week.More >>
A total of three horses got out of their corral, but two returned home safely.More >>
A total of three horses got out of their corral, but two returned home safely.More >>
Norton Healthcare launched its new therapy dog program -- Heel Dog, Heal -- on Monday.More >>
Norton Healthcare launched its new therapy dog program -- Heel Dog, Heal -- on Monday.More >>
A local man has been charged with rape after he allegedly assaulted the teenage daughter of somebody he knows.More >>
A local man has been charged with rape after he allegedly assaulted the teenage daughter of somebody he knows.More >>