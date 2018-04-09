Man accused of raping girlfriend's 14-year-old daughter

Larry Finch, 45, is accused of raping his girlfriend's 14-year-old daughter back in 2016. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local man has been charged with rape after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend's teenage daughter.

Larry Finch, 45, is accused of raping his girlfriend's 14-year-old daughter back in 2016.

According to his arrest report, Finch forced the girl to undress and then held her "down on the bed by placing his hands around (her) neck."

After the alleged attack, Finch told her to take a shower, and when she did, he threw her clothes into the washing machine, the report said.

Two days later, the girl had a sex-assault kit done at a hospital. Just two weeks ago, the DNA analysis implicated Finch.

He's being held on $50,000 bond.

