April 6, 2018

Nanz & Kraft Florists presents Charity in Bloom

To benefit A Recipe to End Hunger

Purchase an arrangement that was designed in partnership with A Recipe To End Hunger, the Charity In Bloom organization in the month of April and 20% of the proceeds from the purchase of either the deluxe or standard arrangement will be donated directly to the organization.

Charity in Bloom Design Class

Thursday, April 19

6-7:30pm

$75-$125

Class size is limited so sign up today!

nanzandcraft.com/charityinbloom

Gilda's Club Louisville

Each year, Gilda's Club Louisville has a "Write Stuff" contest allowing teens to express their cancer story through writing and art. The young adults share what it's like to live with cancer or a loved one having cancer. Top finishers win cash awards, trophy and a certificate.

Work the Metal

Derby Fashion Show

Friday, April 13

6-9pm

1201 Story Avenue, Butchertown Market Building

(502) 584-2841

WorktheMetal.com

