April 6, 2018

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Charity in Bloom

Nanz & Kraft Florists presents Charity in Bloom
To benefit A Recipe to End Hunger
Purchase an arrangement that was designed in partnership with A Recipe To End Hunger, the Charity In Bloom organization in the month of April and 20% of the proceeds from the purchase of either the deluxe or standard arrangement will be donated directly to the organization. 

Charity in Bloom Design Class
Thursday, April 19
6-7:30pm
$75-$125
Class size is limited so sign up today!
nanzandcraft.com/charityinbloom

Gilda's Club Louisville

Each year, Gilda's Club Louisville has a "Write Stuff" contest allowing teens to express their cancer story through writing and art. The young adults share what it's like to live with cancer or a loved one having cancer. Top finishers win cash awards, trophy and a certificate. 

Work the Metal

Derby Fashion Show
Friday, April 13
6-9pm
1201 Story Avenue, Butchertown Market Building
(502) 584-2841
WorktheMetal.com

