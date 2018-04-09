Bevin says he'll veto budget, tax reform bills

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Gov. Matt Bevin announced a rare news conference Monday morning, at which he spoke candidly about Kentucky's budget mess.

The top headline from Bevin came when he said he plans to veto the budget and tax reform bills that legislators passed last week.

"The state is in a financial crisis," he said early in his remarks, adding that Kentucky has "the worst-funded pension system in America."

Kentucky's financial problems were a big part of Bevin's 2014 gubernatorial campaign, a point he noted more than once at the news conference. Those problems extend well beyond the hotly-debated pension.

"If we're going to do tax reform, and we need to do tax reform, it needs to be comprehensive," Bevin said. "Comprehensive tax reform does not mean everybody gets what they wants."

Throughout the current legislative session, Bevin has repeated the need for "fiscal responsibility," urging lawmakers to stop "kicking the can down the road."

"(In) a budget that has hundreds of millions of dollars in spending that we really can't afford to spend ... the reality is the money is not there," he said. "That is not responsible. That is not wise."

Bevin used an analogy to articulate the importance of not only balancing the budget, but somehow setting aside tens of millions of dollars in reserve for emergency spending needs.

"If you made $50,000 a year, it would not be impractical for you to try to have 1,000 saved," he said. "It's important to have emergency funds. What if something that has happened in recent months in places like Texas or Louisiana or Florida (happens in Kentucky)? If we were to have another 1937-type flood again, we don't have the capacity to pay for it. The money has to come from somewhere."

Bevin, who did not indicate whether he'll green-light the pension reform bill, questioned the math legislators applied to it, insisting the numbers are off and wondering why there is an additional $600 million more in spending than the one he proposed.

Bevin made one subtle jab at the teachers for their recent rallies in Frankfort, giving credit to lawmakers and job creators for doing their parts to help the state.

"They weren't here protesting," he said. "They're working. They're paying taxes."

