Horse dies after being struck twice by cars

NELSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A horse has died after it was hit by two vehicles on a Nelson County road.

It happened in the 11000 block of Louisville Road April 8 around 5 a.m. The Nelson County Sheriff's office said the horse had gotten loose from where it was being boarded nearby. It had gotten out after a tree had fallen on a fence from recent storms.

The sheriff's office said a total of three horses got out; two returned to their home and the one that didn't was struck and killed.

Investigators said a vehicle heading south on Louisville Road hit the horse and killed it. The collision sent the horse into the other lane of traffic where it was hit by another vehicle whose driver didn't see the animal. When that vehicle hit the horse it caused the vehicle to overturn in the road.

Both drivers were transported to Flaget Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The sheriff's office said the horse belonged to Charity Lober of Louisville.

