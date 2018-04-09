Man found dead in Hardin Co. home, case ruled a homicide

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The death of a man in Hardin County who was found at his home Friday night is being called a homicide.

According to the Hardin County Sheriff John Ward, the victim was found April 6 in the 3200 block of Woodridge Ferry Road. Ward said the victim, whose name has not been released, was found by his girlfriend.

An autopsy performed revealed the cause of death was from gunshot wounds.

The name of the victim has not been released.

