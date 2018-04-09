April 9, 2018 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

April 9, 2018

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Trees Louisville

Trees Louisville is looking for sponsors for their upcoming planting projects. Go to TreesLouisville.org to learn more about the organization, sponsor a project or make a donation.

Arbor Day Celebrations

Friday
9am-1:30pm
Russell Lee Park 
3701 Southern Avenue
100 trees to be planted
Volunteer at signupgenius.com

Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy
Saturday
9am-Noon
Algonquin Park, 2121 Cypress 
Registration required at EventBrite.com

Arbor Day Tree Giveaway 2018
Saturday, April 21
9am-1pm
Louisville Nature Center
3745 Illinois Avenue
First come-first served, three trees per family
List of trees:
Blue Spruce, Red Maple
Redbud, Sugar Maple
White Dogwood, Loblolly Pine
Blackgum, Persimmon
Pawpaw
Hosted by Jefferson County KY Master Gardener Association, Inc.

Division of Community Forestry
Free Trees
Saturday, April 21
Noon-2pm
Louisville Grows Hope Community Garden
1400 Bicknell Avenue
Limit 3 trees per Jefferson County household
First Come Basis
(502) 574-3927
LouisvilleKY.Gov

Jefferson County Extension Service
200 Juneau Dr, Louisville, KY 40243
Phone:(502) 569-2344
http://jefferson.ca.uky.edu/

