April 9, 2018

Trees Louisville

Trees Louisville is looking for sponsors for their upcoming planting projects. Go to TreesLouisville.org to learn more about the organization, sponsor a project or make a donation.

Arbor Day Celebrations

Friday

9am-1:30pm

Russell Lee Park

3701 Southern Avenue

100 trees to be planted

Volunteer at signupgenius.com

Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy

Saturday

9am-Noon

Algonquin Park, 2121 Cypress

Registration required at EventBrite.com

Arbor Day Tree Giveaway 2018

Saturday, April 21

9am-1pm

Louisville Nature Center

3745 Illinois Avenue

First come-first served, three trees per family

List of trees:

Blue Spruce, Red Maple

Redbud, Sugar Maple

White Dogwood, Loblolly Pine

Blackgum, Persimmon

Pawpaw

Hosted by Jefferson County KY Master Gardener Association, Inc.

Division of Community Forestry

Free Trees

Saturday, April 21

Noon-2pm

Louisville Grows Hope Community Garden

1400 Bicknell Avenue

Limit 3 trees per Jefferson County household

First Come Basis

(502) 574-3927

LouisvilleKY.Gov

Jefferson County Extension Service

200 Juneau Dr, Louisville, KY 40243

Phone:(502) 569-2344

http://jefferson.ca.uky.edu/

