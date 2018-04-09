April 9, 2018

Trees Louisville
Trees Louisville is looking for sponsors for their upcoming planting projects. Go to TreesLouisville.org to learn more about the organization, sponsor a project or make a donation.
Arbor Day Celebrations
Friday
9am-1:30pm
Russell Lee Park
3701 Southern Avenue
100 trees to be planted
Volunteer at signupgenius.com
Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy
Saturday
9am-Noon
Algonquin Park, 2121 Cypress
Registration required at EventBrite.com
Division of Community Forestry
Free Trees
Saturday, April 21
Noon-2pm
Louisville Grows Hope Community Garden
1400 Bicknell Avenue
Limit 3 trees per Jefferson County household
First Come Basis
(502) 574-3927
LouisvilleKY.Gov
Jefferson County Extension Service
200 Juneau Dr, Louisville, KY 40243
Phone:(502) 569-2344
http://jefferson.ca.uky.edu/
