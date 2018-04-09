WATCH LIVE @ 1 pm: Introduction of UofL men's basketball assista - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE @ 1 pm: Introduction of UofL men's basketball assistant coaches

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: UofL men's head basketball coach Chris Mack has selected his staff for the upcoming season and will introduce them at a 1 p.m. news conference. Get to know the staff by watching the news conference as it happens on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream. Just click on the appropriate link below:
 
ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

Powered by Frankly