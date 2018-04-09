Deng Adel to hire agent, stay in NBA Draft

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Deng Adel will remain in the NBA Draft, the forward announced via Instagram on Monday.

Adel posted a photo of himself during a UofL game on Instagram with the following quote:

"Just want to stay off by thanking my teammates, David Padgett, the whole basketball staff and Cardnation!!

The past 3 years have been full of surprises, but to go through it with the city of Louisville and this great university has been a blessing. Because it shows how resilient and supporting this city is.

I have decided to enter this years NBA Draft with an agent and follow my life long dream of becoming a professional. Thank you Louisville!! Go Cards!"

Adel led the team with an average of 15.0 points per game. He also pulled down 5.2 rebounds per game.

The Australia native had one year of eligibility left.

