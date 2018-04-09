Heaven Hill fills 8 millionth barrel - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Heaven Hill fills 8 millionth barrel

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY  (WAVE) - Heaven Hill Distillery celebrated a major milestone Monday.

The distillery filled its eight millionth barrel of bourbon.

Master Distiller Denny Potter and  Heaven Hill President Max Shapira spoke, and local dignitaries were present to mark Heaven Hill becoming just the second continuously operating bourbon producer to reach the historic mark.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Bevin says he'll veto budget, tax reform bills
Warm hearts, wet noses: Norton's therapy dogs help kids
Tri-State company recalls more than 7 tons of BBQ beef

According to Heaven Hill, they are also the only family owned company reached eight million barrels.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly