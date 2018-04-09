Heaven Hill fills 8 millionth barrel

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Heaven Hill Distillery celebrated a major milestone Monday.

The distillery filled its eight millionth barrel of bourbon.

Master Distiller Denny Potter and Heaven Hill President Max Shapira spoke, and local dignitaries were present to mark Heaven Hill becoming just the second continuously operating bourbon producer to reach the historic mark.

According to Heaven Hill, they are also the only family owned company reached eight million barrels.

