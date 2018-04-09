WATCH LIVE NOW: Daily White House media briefing - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE NOW: Daily White House media briefing

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Source: NBC News) Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Source: NBC News)

LIVE ON WAVE3.COM: Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the daily media briefing for the White House press corps. Watch the briefing on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream. You can watch by clicking on the appropriate link below:
 
ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

Powered by Frankly