LMPD releases additional info, body cams from deadly officer-involved shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD held a press conference Monday to shed more light on a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place the night before.

Police say around 7:45 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to a call of an intoxicated and disorderly subject.

When officers got on scene, they confronted Russell Bowman, 45, who ran into a wooded area and charged officers with a screwdriver before he was shot and killed.

During the press conference, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad identified two of the officers involved as Devin Dawes, and Matthew Aden. Both have been with LMPD since 2015 and have received several letters of commendation.

"Being a police officer requires split second decisions that others will judge," Conrad said. "Despite this, there are brave men and women willing to put on the uniform and do this job. As officers, we hope we never have to fire a weapon."

The department released the body camera footage from both officers.

In the footage, Bowman can be seen leading officers on a chase back through a wooded area to a home, where he stands off with officers holding a screwdriver.

Officers tased Bowman three times, none seemed to effect him. Conrad noted during his opening remarks, since the adoption of tasers by the department in 2005, they've been effective roughly half of the time.

Bowman then charged at Officer Aden, at which time both officers started shooting.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Under policies, officers use force that is reasonable to protect themselves and others," Conrad said. "And are justified to use a weapon to defend any person in risk of any serious physical injury."

LMPD's investigation is ongoing.

