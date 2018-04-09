LMPD releases body cam video, details of deadly officer-involved shooting

The department released the body camera footage from both officers. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police held a press conference Monday to shed more light on a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place the night before.

Police said around 7:45 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to a call of an intoxicated and disorderly subject.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Man killed in officer-involved shooting in PRP

When officers got on scene, they confronted Russell Bowman, 45, who ran into a wooded area and charged officers with a screwdriver before he was shot and killed.

During the press conference, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad identified two of the officers involved as Devin Dawes and Matthew Aden. Both have been with LMPD since 2015 and have received several letters of commendation.

"Being a police officer requires split second decisions that others will judge," Conrad said. "Despite this, there are brave men and women willing to put on the uniform and do this job. As officers, we hope we never have to fire a weapon."

The department released the body camera footage from both officers.

>> RAW VIDEO: LMPD body cam shows moment man was shot, killed by police

In the footage, Bowman can be seen leading officers on a chase back through a wooded area to a home, where he stands off with officers holding a screwdriver.

Officers tased Bowman three times -- none seemed to affect him. Conrad noted during his opening remarks, since the adoption of tasers by the department in 2005, they've been effective roughly half of the time.

Bowman then charged at Officer Aden, at which time both officers started shooting.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Under policies, officers use force that is reasonable to protect themselves and others," Conrad said. "And are justified to use a weapon to defend any person in risk of any serious physical injury."

LMPD's investigation is ongoing.

Monday night, WAVE 3 News learned Bowman had an extensive criminal history in Jefferson County dating back to 1997.

At the time of his deadly encounter with LMPD, Bowman was a fugitive because he did not go to court after being charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct in late August of 2017. However, we do not believe police knew that at the time of the shooting.

We'll break down his other charges from oldest to newest. Note there are several years of Bowman's life when he was ruled mentally incompetent.

Back in 1997, Bowman was charged with wanton endangerment against a police officer, theft, public alcohol intoxication and unlawful transaction with a minor. Those charges were amended down, and he spent about two months in jail for that case.

From 2001 to 2003, he faced numerous charges of public alcohol intoxication and probation violations -- most of which were dismissed. He was found guilty of disorderly conduct twice, and aggravated assault once, which led to jail time.

A judge found him guilty of shoplifting in 2004.

In 2005, he was indicted by a grand jury for burglary and receiving stolen property. However, the prosecutor dismissed those charges.

Back in 2006, Bowman spent more than a month in jail for fourth degree assault (domestic violence, minor injury). When he was released he had to spend the rest of the year on supervised probation.

He had numerous charges dismissed in 2008, 2009 and 2010 because a doctor found he was not competent to stand trial. Those charges included assault, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, fleeing police and public alcohol intoxication.

In 2012, he was found guilty of public alcohol intoxication and spent a couple of days in jail.

His record was clean for a few years until November of 2015, when Bowman was convicted of terroristic threatening and sentenced to two years of supervised probation.

In 2016, he was again found incompetent when charged with giving an officer a false name and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.

It is not clear if Bowman ever sought mental health treatment.

