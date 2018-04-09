Downtown Marriott hotel opens in Jeffersonville

The hotel is near the base of the Big Four Bridge. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - After years of construction and delays, a new downtown hotel opened its doors Monday in Jeffersonville.

"Exciting for sure, you know, this has been a two year project," Alan Muncy, President of Arc, the Jeffersonville development group that owns the Towneplace Suites Marriott hotel, said.

Monday's opening is a day Muncy and his crews have been working toward for years. Evolving standards with the city set them back with the building, causing delays to the anticipated hotel.

"The design standards for the city of Jeffersonville changed midway through our design," Muncy explained. "So we decided to change the exterior facade to meet the direction that the city of Jeffersonville wanted to go in the future. So we actually delayed the project about three or four months."

Now that the doors are open, calls for reservations and rooms come regularly. The 93-room Marriott hotel is located near the heart of downtown Jeffersonville, at 301 West Maple Street.

Just a few blocks away, restaurants and shops stay busy, seeing growth from new residents and steady traffic from people walking across the Big Four Bridge from Louisville. Muncy hopes the Marriott will spur more development in the evolving area.

"We're hoping that over the next five to 10 years, we become a catalyst to see that and fill and grow together and really create a vibrant downtown," he said.

The hotel's first guests began checking in Monday afternoon, as part of the hotel's soft opening. There will be a formal grand opening for the hotel on April 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. The community is welcome to attend.

The hotel told us they currently still have rooms available for Thunder Over Louisville and Derby.

To make a reservation, or for more information, call 812-914-4100.

