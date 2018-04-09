Repeat DUI offender sentenced to 10 years in prison

The family of Rommel Hernandez Ricardo was in court Monday for Slone's hearing. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A convicted drunk driver who hit and killed a man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for her second DUI.

Hannah Slone was arrested in January of 2018 for driving under the influence while on probation for her first DUI.

In 2014, Slone hit and killed Rommel Hernandez Ricardo in a DUI crash on Shelbyville Road. Her blood alcohol content was .28, three-and-a-half times the legal limit.

She took a plea deal and was sentenced to five years for reckless homicide, but two months later was out on probation.

A judge said she was still on that probation in January when she was arrested again, and that this DUI conviction violated the terms of that probation.

During Monday's court hearing, Slone told the judge she now acknowledges she is an alcoholic and must remain sober. She told him she is in treatment in jail. She pleaded with him to keep her in jail to finish the Enough is Enough program, but then allow her to be transferred to the Healing Place.

He refused, saying he would not take the chance of letting her out in case this happened again.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

