JCPS classrooms score big with $29 million donation to teachers nationwide

With her funded project, every kid in her class will have a Chromebook. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Rebecca Reynolds uses technology in her classroom, but the kids have to share devices. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY(WAVE) - A Chromebook for each one of her students -- it was just a dream for Klondike first grade teacher Rebecca Reynolds.

In her classroom, shared iPads help students with math and spelling. There's even an app so parents can see each time their child gets points for behaving well.

"There's so much stuff these kids can be doing besides what you can do on a computer," Reynolds said.

Two weeks ago something incredible happened.

A $29 million donation to the website Donors Choose from tech company Ripple not only covered the cost of Reynolds' Chromebooks, but the requests of every teacher in the country.

"Donorschoose.org attracts a certain kind of teacher,"Donors Choose founder Charles Best said. "A teacher who is willing to spend an hour outside of their working hours to create a project telling the world about the resources that their students need. We had never dared to think that something like this could be possible."

Since her first day teaching at Klondike five years ago, Reynolds has been posting projects on Donors Choose. She requested over $5,000 for her latest project.

"I looked on there and I saw funded, funded, funded," Reynolds said. "I was crying and calling my parents like, 'Oh my gosh this is so awesome!'"

Next week when the boxes arrive, her students won't have to share anymore. Each student will have their own Chromebook.

"I really like it because it gets you on different levels and then you can change the language and stuff like that and it's super fun," first grader Romayssa said.

The students told us using technology makes learning fun.

"I do like how we learn in school and how teachers teach everybody in a classroom because I do like learning a lot," first grader Ryan said.

Just a day after these projects were funded, hundreds more were created. Click or tap here to donate to local classrooms on DonorsChoose.org.

