Churchill Downs announces Derby week parking, traffic plan

The fire started in the 2500 block of Seventh Street Road around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
Churchill Downs has announced parking changes and a traffic plan for Derby week, including some changes frequent attendees will have to check out.More >>
Police tried to tase Russell Bowman several times before he lunged at LMPD Officer Matthew Aden. The moment Bowman lunged, both Aden and Officer Devin Dawes fired their service weapons, killing Bowman.More >>
More officers will soon roam the halls of Harrison County Schools.More >>
A 2017 VITA demographic survey of Louisville clients asked how they expected to use their refund. Almost three out of four said they planned to either catch up on bills or pay down debt.More >>
