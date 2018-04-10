Harrison County Council approves funding to hire school resource - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Harrison County Council approves funding to hire school resource officers

Posted by Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Corydon Central High (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive) Corydon Central High (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - More officers will soon roam the halls of Harrison County Schools.

Monday night, the county's council approved $140,000 to hire four additional school resource officers (SRO).

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Harrison County leaders look to add SRO's, make schools safer

Right now they have one sworn officer who covers all three Corydon schools.

The new SROs could be in place for the start of the 2018-19 school year.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly