Harrison County Council approves funding to hire school resource officers

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - More officers will soon roam the halls of Harrison County Schools.

Monday night, the county's council approved $140,000 to hire four additional school resource officers (SRO).

Right now they have one sworn officer who covers all three Corydon schools.

The new SROs could be in place for the start of the 2018-19 school year.

