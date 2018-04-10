Red iPhones are on the way

Apple has unveiled its special edition, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus with a red aluminum body. (Source: apple.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you're in the market for a new iPhone and you want something a little more festive, you're in luck.

A red 64 gig phone will cost you $699, while a 256 gig phone will set you back $799. They're available for pre-order today and will be in stores on Friday.

The new design is also for a good cause. Apple has partnered with the non-profit "Red," that works to fight AIDS and HIV in Africa. Apple has donated nearly $160 million to the global fund since partnering with Red.

