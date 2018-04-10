Hwang's Martial Arts to hold Health Kick Festival to benefit KY Humane Society

The event will be held on April 14 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Kentucky Exposition Center West Hall A/B. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The family that kicks together sticks together, and you can kick it with your family this weekend at the Louisville Health Kick Festival, all for a good cause.

There will be martial arts demonstrations, vendor booths, a silent auction, bounce houses, face painting, a play area with puppies and kittens and pet adoption information.

The event will be held on April 14 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Kentucky Exposition Center West Hall A/B.

Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door. Children 4 and under are free.

Hwang's hopes to raise $50,000 for the Kentucky Humane Society.

