Business catches fire in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Fire crews are working to put out flames at a business in Louisville’s Taylor Berry neighborhood.

The fire started in the 2500 block of Seventh Street Road around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday.

When WAVE 3 News arrived, smoke was coming from the front door of Botanica Orula.

Louisville Fire Department Lt. Col. Jeff Botner said the fire started in the mechanical room of Botanica Orula. It took 25 firefighters 24 minutes to put out the flames.

Botner said a sprinkler in the mechanical room helped keep the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.

