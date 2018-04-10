Lanes on I-64 E near Cannons Lane reopen following crash

Traffic backed up on I-64 near Cannons Lane. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – All lanes on Interstate 64 in Louisville have been reopened following an accident.

Lanes were shut down after a crash happened on I-64 East near Cannons Lane around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

Dispatchers said the accident was serious, but no additional information has been released.

This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.

