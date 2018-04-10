Seth Meyers' new baby boy arrives in the lobby of the family's apartment building

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A big congratulations to Late Night host Seth Meyers and his wife Alexi, who are the parents of a brand new baby boy. But this delivery turned out to be anything but routine.

Meyers' wife Alexi went into labor unexpectedly on Sunday, and before they could get into the Uber that they'd called, the baby arrived in the lobby of their apartment building.



Meyers told the amazing story on his show Monday night.

He thanked the NYPD, fire department and neighbors who brought down warm towels for the baby. He also had choice words for the Uber driver, who charged them anyway.



Baby Axel joins 2-year-old brother Ashe.



Congrats to the Meyers family!

