Man charged with child sex abuse and child porn possession

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man will appear in court this afternoon on a charge of sexual abuse of a minor and multiple charges involving child pornography.

An arrest warrant on 26 charges was served to Jeffrey Wayne James, 35, of Louisville, yesterday at Louisville Metro Corrections.

The warrant, which was generated on April 3, charges James with 15 counts of possession or viewing child porn, 8 counts of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, one count of sexual abuse of a victim under age 12, one count of tampering with evidence and one

count of voyeurism.

The eight counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor happened between January 1, 2011, and December 31, 2012, according to the indictment. The other 18 charges are alleged to have occurred between January 11, 2011, and February 23, 2017.

James is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

