Gang leader sentenced to 65 years for decade old murders

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Lloyd Hammond, a gang leader who earned the reputation as one of the most dangerous people in Louisville was sentenced to 65 years behind bars Tuesday morning.



“Given the egregiousness of the actions committed here as found by the jury, the 65-year sentence recommended I think is reasonable,” Judge Audra Eckerle said.



Hammond’s sentencing was several years in the making.



“I think the biggest sense of relief is for the victim's families,” assistant Commonwealth Attorney Frank Dahl said. “They finally, hopefully, get to put this to rest and move on.”



In February of 2018, a jury found Hammond guilty of facilitating the death of Tarrell Cherry and wanton murder in the death of William Sawyers. Both men were shot to death in 2006.

Sawyer's girlfriend, Troya Sheckles, was set to testify as a witness in 2009. However, before the trial could get started, Lloyd's brother, Dujuan Hammond, shot and killed Sheckles.



The turmoil in the case continued. In 2010, Hammond was found guilty in Williams’ murder, but the conviction was later overturned in 2012.



In 2014, a witness refused to cooperate as Hammond went before a jury, and that verdict was overturned.



Hammond was finally re-indicted in 2016, and with a 65-year sentence in front of him, his defense team plans to appeal.



“Prior testimony was admitted without cross-examination,” Hammond’s attorney, Rob Eggert, said. “We believe that that is a denial of Mr. Hammond's constitutional right to confront his accusers.”



Hammond is due back in court in May for a bond hearing.



