Business robbery suspect arrested on store porch

+LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officers responding to a robbery call at a business didn't have to search for their suspect because he was waiting for them on the porch.

>> MUGSHOTS: April 2018 Roundup

Louisville Metro police were called to Home Skate Shop at 1553 Bardstown Road around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. A man had come into the store and asked the owner how much cash he kept there. When the owner asked why he needed to know, the man pulled out a pistol and pointed it at him. The gun was also pointed at two customers that were in the store.

Arriving officers found their suspect, Paul McGee Catlett, on the porch of the store. Catlett's arrest report says the gun used in the robbery was cased but was in plain sight.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man charged with child sex abuse and child porn possession

+ Body-cam video shows deadly confrontation

+ Toddler dies from injuries, mom blames child's uncle

In addition to one count of robbery, Catlett was also arrested for two counts of wanton endangerment and one count of possession of marijuana. Officers found the pot in Catlett's pocket while placing him in custody.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.