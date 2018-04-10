New hotels opening in record numbers around Louisville

If you feel like you are seeing hotels pop up everywhere, you aren't seeing things.More >>
If you feel like you are seeing hotels pop up everywhere, you aren't seeing things.More >>
Seth Meyers' new baby boy arrives in the lobby of the family's apartment buildingMore >>
Seth Meyers' new baby boy arrives in the lobby of the family's apartment buildingMore >>
Apple has unveiled its special edition, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus with a red aluminum body.More >>
Apple has unveiled its special edition, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus with a red aluminum body.More >>
If you’re looking for a quick getaway, Chicago is an excellent choice. Non-stop flights are reasonable and if you decide to hit the road, It’s an easy five-hour drive from Louisville.More >>
If you’re looking for a quick getaway, Chicago is an excellent choice. Non-stop flights are reasonable and if you decide to hit the road, It’s an easy five-hour drive from Louisville.More >>
Louisville Metro police say a man came into Home Skate Shop at 1553 Bardstown Road and asked the owner how much cash he kept there.More >>
Louisville Metro police say a man came into Home Skate Shop at 1553 Bardstown Road and asked the owner how much cash he kept there.More >>