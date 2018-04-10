New hotels opening in record numbers around Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you feel like you are seeing hotels pop up everywhere, you aren't seeing things. They are quickly going up everywhere in several parts of Louisville.

According to the Louisville Convention and Visitors Bureau, more than 2,000 new rooms that have opened since 2015.

Some hotels that have recently opened in downtown Louisville include the Omni, Aloft, and Embassy Suites on Forth Street.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Tuesday for the new Homewood Suites by Hilton located at 635 W. Market Street. They officially opened March 21st. The new hotel is in the Museum Row district of downtown Louisville.

