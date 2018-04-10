Trial starts soon for teen mom accused of killing newborn

The murder trial against Warren County teen Skylar Richardson, who is accused of killing her newborn baby, is set to begin in one week.

During a brief hearing Monday, both sides appeared before the judge stating they were ready to move forward with the trial after no plea deal was offered.

"Alright, it's my understanding there have been some plea discussions, but there has been neither offer that was extended or is currently extended by the state of Ohio, right," Judge Donald Oda asked.

That's correct your honor," both sides answered.

Richardson, now 19, is charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangering.

The former high school cheerleader, then 18-years-old, is accused of killing her newborn baby "Annabelle", burning the remains in the family's fire pit and then burying the remains in the backyard.

Shortly after her arrest last year, Prosecutor David Fornshell said Richardson “purposely” caused the death of her baby. He described Richardson’s high-pressure life with a family “obsessed” with external appearances.

In an interview with Cincinnati Magazine, family members supported Richardson’s innocence and claimed that no one except the teen knew about the pregnancy until she gave birth to a stillborn baby.

Her trial is scheduled to begin in on Monday, April 16.

